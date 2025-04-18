Menu Explore
Actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda & makers of ‘Jaat’ movie booked for hurting religious sentiments

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 18, 2025 11:51 AM IST

The complainant alleged that the movie, starring Deol, a former Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur, and others, features a scene resembling Jesus Christ’s crucifixion, which has hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, along with the director and producer of their recently released movie ‘Jaat’, have been booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Bollywood actors Sunny Deol, Vineet Kumar Singh and Randeep Hooda pose during a launch event of the movie ‘Jaat’. (HT File)
Bollywood actors Sunny Deol, Vineet Kumar Singh and Randeep Hooda pose during a launch event of the movie 'Jaat'. (HT File)

The case has been registered under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Jalandhar’s Sadar police station.

The complainant alleged that the movie, starring Deol, a former Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur, and others, features a scene resembling Jesus Christ's crucifixion, which has hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

