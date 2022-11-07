Adampur outcome proves Cong strong in Haryana: Hooda

: Former Congress chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Adampur bypoll outcome has clearly proved that the Congress is very strong in every region of Haryana.

“Despite the entire BJP-JJP alliance and the government machinery indirectly helping the BJP, the Congress gave a tough fight to the BJP,” he said in a statement.

“It is clear from these results that the people are looking at the Congress as an alternative and in 2024 assembly polls, the Congress government is going to be formed in Haryana,” he said, thanking people of Adampur for their support.

Welcoming the verdict, Hooda said the Congress fought the elections firmly on issues of the people and the party got a lot of love and support from all the communities.