Adani dry port closure: Employees blame SKM for rendering them jobless
chandigarh news

Adani dry port closure: Employees blame SKM for rendering them jobless

The employees of Adani Logistics Services, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, who were served termination notices after the company shut its dry port at Kila Raipur in Ludhiana district, held the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) responsible for rendering them jobless
By Mohit khanna, Kila Raipur
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Farmers protesting at the dry port entrance at Kila Raipur in Ludhiana district.

Famers have been protesting at the dry port entrance since January over the Centre's agriculture laws.

Famers have been protesting at the dry port entrance since January over the Centre’s agriculture laws.

Rajiv Kumar, who was working as a transport manager in the inland container depot, said he was asked to proceed on leave without pay on July 25. Talking over phone, Rajiv said, “I cannot blame the company as they paid us salaries for nearly seven months. With no possibility of resuming of business, we were asked to leave. I have two children. I don’t know whether I will get another job due to the dwindling economic situation.”

Basant Singh, a resident of Mandi Ahmedgarh who worked as a horticulturist with the firm said, “I was hired at a salary of 15,500 and was getting 12,000 in hand. Nearly 150 residents of Punjab were working in the depot. Will the Samyukt Kisan Morcha take the responsibility of safeguarding the future of our children.”

An official said the depot had 400 employees on roll while 500-600 workers from surrounding villages were working as daily wagers. “The daily wagers were earning up to 15,000 a month,” he added.

On Monday, the farmers continued their protest outside the dry port by placing tractor-trailers and tents at the entrance. Raghbir Singh Benipal, a member of the SKM, said the protest was only against the crony capitalists who were behind the implementation of three farm laws.

