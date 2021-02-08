Adani, Tata among 6 firms submit bids for Chandigarh power dept privatisation

Six companies have submitted their bids for privatisation of the electricity department in Chandigarh.

These are Sterlite Power, ReNew Wing Energy, NESCL (NTPC), Adani Transmission Limited, Tata Power and Torrent Power.

As many as 20 companies had bought the request for proposal (RFP), but only six are left in the race as the last date for submission of bids closed on Monday.

After scrutiny of the submitted documents, the UT administration would announce the date for opening of bids and finalisation of the company.

The bids had been invited on November 9, 2020. In December, the high court stayed the process on the petition by the UT powermen union. The Supreme Court on January 12 put on hold this stay, and on January 14, the administration resumed the sale of tender.