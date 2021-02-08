Adani, Tata among 6 firms submit bids for Chandigarh power dept privatisation
Six companies have submitted their bids for privatisation of the electricity department in Chandigarh.
These are Sterlite Power, ReNew Wing Energy, NESCL (NTPC), Adani Transmission Limited, Tata Power and Torrent Power.
As many as 20 companies had bought the request for proposal (RFP), but only six are left in the race as the last date for submission of bids closed on Monday.
After scrutiny of the submitted documents, the UT administration would announce the date for opening of bids and finalisation of the company.
The bids had been invited on November 9, 2020. In December, the high court stayed the process on the petition by the UT powermen union. The Supreme Court on January 12 put on hold this stay, and on January 14, the administration resumed the sale of tender.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh to double daily vaccination capacity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adani, Tata among 6 firms submit bids for Chandigarh power dept privatisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹8.65 lakh looted at gunpoint from co-op bank in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
25% women contesting Mohali MC elections are postgraduate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Questions raised on legality of nod to Chandigarh flyover project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flipkart land allotment hits a hurdle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 1,600 glacial lakes, Himachal at flood risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Bathinda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown led to higher depression rate: PGIMER study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University offices to function with 100% staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delimitation forces former Mohali councillors to field their wives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Segregated waste collection across Chandigarh in a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine achievement rate on decline in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chakka jam brings traffic to a halt on highways around Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Multiplexes still not finding patrons in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox