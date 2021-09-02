Add mandatory features at parking lots or face action: Chandigarh MC to contractors

Chandigarh municipal corporation MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Wednesday asked the contractors to implement mandatory features in all paid parking lots according to the tender document failing which, immediate penal provisions will be imposed.

A meeting in this regard was held on Wednesday under the chairpersonship of MC chief, which was attended by the paid parking contractors and officials concerned.

The MC commissioner instructed the parking contractors to immediately implement a slew of measures such as display of rate lists, ‘No Parking’ and ‘No Haphazard Parking’ sign boards at the parking sites. Pictures of number plates of serious violators will have to be taken and action must be initiated against them in coordination with police and MC authorities, she added.

Mitra said the contractors must ensure that display of LED screens is functional. “Existing app should be made proper functional to show real-time space slots available in the parking lots,” she said, adding that internet-related issues also need to resolved.

Contractors will have to ensure proper quality uniform for the attendants deployed at the parking lots, the MC chief said.

“Entry and exit of vehicles should be synchronised and recorded, photographic evidence of each and every service should be maintained, and daily inspection report including functional features will have to be submitted,” the contractors were told.

Contractors have been given seven days to implement the features, after which an MC team will revisit and inspect their parking lots.

WhatsApp group of contractors, officials created

A WhatsApp group of the contractors concerned, area police and MC officials has also been created. “The group has been formed to immediately report parking violations. The police have been requested to challan violators. For illegal parking, the MC will start towing away vehicles,” Mitra said.