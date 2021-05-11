Admission process at Chandigarh govt schools deferred as two teachers die of Covid

UT director of school education (DSE) Rubinderjit Singh Brar on Monday suspended all admission-related processes at government schools till May 31. Brar said that the education department will take up the matter of prioritised vaccination for teachers with UT director of health services. The decision comes after two teachers succumbed to Covid in the last three days.

Also, government school teachers deputed on Covid duty, have sought that they are allowed to stay at home for some time. Teachers on Covid duty are deputed outside containment zones or government hospitals along with officials of the UT administration.

Amit Mittal, who worked as a junior basic training (JBT) teacher at Government Model Senior Secondary School, passed away from Covid on Monday. He was working under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme and had been posted on Covid duty.

Three days ago, Anju, a maths teacher at Government Model High School, Sector 46, had lost her life to the virus on Saturday.

Swarn Singh Kamboj, president of the UT Cadre of Educational Employees Union, said, “We have been asking authorities for concession to teachers. Those above the age of 45 or with co-morbidities must be excused from Covid duty. They also must be vaccinated on priority.”

Savinder Singh, chairman of the Joint Action Committee of Teachers, UT Chandigarh, added, “We met with education department officials on Monday and told them that teachers on Covid duty should be considered frontline workers and be given a benefit of ₹50 lakh ex-gratia in case of any untoward incident.”