Admission process for all 119 govt ITIs in Punjab goes fully online due to Covid-19

The Punjab department of technical education and industrial training has decided make the admission process for all 119 industrial training institutes (ITIs) in the state completely online keeping in mind the students’ safety amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials said the counselling process, including document verification, will be done online for which they had tied up with the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

Mark sheets will be directly availed from the board, eliminating any chance of human error while preparing the merit lists. Students of other boards have been asked to enter the marks manually, which will be verified by officials online only. Besides, the payment of registration and admission fees will be through online mode only.

So far, 8,780 students have registered online and all the ITIs have set up free help desks to assist them. The students can register online till July 17 on itipunjab.nic.in. de.

Principal secretary (technical education and industrial training) Anurag Verma said, “The admission process of all government ITIs will be held online from July 1. Last year, we had tied up with many industries to bridge the skill gap. This year too, we have strengthened the process to get the students trained with the latest machinery.”

Government ITIs charge a nominal annual fee of ₹3,400. The department also provides bus free passes to students.

13,260 seats added

To accommodate more students in government IIT’s, the department has added 13,260 more seats in different courses in government ITIs in the state. There will be a total of 37,716 seats in 119 ITIs against last year’s 24,456. As many as 722 seats were increased at government ITI, Moga, which earlier had 216 seats.

Also, new courses such as mechanical agriculture, foundry mechanic, auto body repair and mechanic auto body paint with major industries have been added for better training of students in government ITIs.