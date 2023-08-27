90 BTech seats up for grabs at Panchkula Government Polytechnic Institute

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 27, 2023 02:46 AM IST

The institution, affiliated with All India Council for Technical Education, provides BTech degrees in Computer Science and Engineering, with specialisations in artificial intelligence and machine learning, robotics and automation, and cyber security

The admission process for the three BTech programmes at Government Polytechnic Institute, Sector 26, has started.

All three specialisation courses have 30 seats each, while 60 seats are also available for Diploma in Electronics and Communication. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The institution, affiliated with All India Council for Technical Education, provides BTech degrees in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), with specialisations in artificial intelligence and machine learning, robotics and automation, and cyber security.

All three specialisation courses have 30 seats each, while 60 seats are also available for Diploma in Electronics and Communication.

Principal Daljit Singh said the institute had been included in the second round of counselling for admission to BTech courses at the state level, after which students can enrol till August 31. Admissions will be provided on first-come, first-served basis and will be wrapped up by September 15.

