chandigarh news

Admissions at Chandigarh’s govt schools to begin on April 9

The city has eight government primary schools, 13 middle schools, 53 high schools and 40 senior secondary schools
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 01:12 AM IST
(HT File Photo)

The process for admissions to Classes 1 to 10 at the city’s 114 government schools will begin on Friday.

In accordance with the Right to Education (RTE) norms, the admissions will be done as per the neighbourhood concept (school within 5km from the residence).

In case applications are more than the number of seats, the schools may hold a draw of lots. A standard admission form will be used by all schools. Class-wise schedule will be prepared at the school level and displayed on their notice boards.

