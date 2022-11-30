Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Admissions for entry-level classes at Chandigarh private schools begin Dec 7

Admissions for entry-level classes at Chandigarh private schools begin Dec 7

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 01:49 AM IST

The heads of recognised private schools have been asked to display information, including number of seats, age requirement, fee structure, admission criteria etc, on their notice boards and website before December 6. There are around 70 private recognised schools in Chandigarh.

The admission process for entry-level classes in Chandigarh’s private schools will start from December 7, as per the common admission schedule issued by the education department for the 2023-24 session. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The admission process for entry-level classes in Chandigarh’s private schools will start from December 7, as per the common admission schedule issued by the education department for the 2023-24 session.

The heads of recognised private schools have been asked to display information, including number of seats, age requirement, fee structure, admission criteria etc, on their notice boards and website before December 6. There are around 70 private recognised schools in Chandigarh.

The admission form will be free of cost though general category students will have to pay 100 as registration fee at the time of submission of the form.

Schools have been directed to upload the names of children (category-wise), who have applied for admission on their website after the closing date, as per the schedule.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP