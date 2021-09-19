Admn orders closure of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib over Covid norms violation

New Delhi

The Chanakyapuri district administration has ordered the closure of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi for alleged violation of Covid-19 norms, prompting outgoing Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa to demand action against the officials concerned.

The order by the Chanakyapuri sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) was issued on September 16.

The order stated that a report submitted by executive magistrate (Chanakyapuri) found that the management of Bangla Sahib Gurdwara “allowed visitors/prayers inside the gurdwara” in violation of DDMA directions.

The order asked the management of the gurdwara, one of the most prominent Sikh shrines in the national capital, to be closed for visitors with immediate effect.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had earlier ordered reopening of religious places, but visitors were not allowed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, SAD leader and outgoing DSGMC chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa fumed at the Chanakyapuri SDM order and demanded action from chief minister Arvind Kejriwal against the district officials.

In a video message on Twitter, he said: “Cheap action by SDM Chanakyapuri by passing this order to close Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib for Covid Violations! We condemn this sick mentality of Delhi Govt & demand @ArvindKejriwal Ji to take strictest action against concerned DC & SDM Geeta Grover.”

Sirsa added that the order was issued to close the gurdwara, which has helped many people during the Covid-19 second wave and lockdown by organising “langar” (free food service) and setting up beds for patients.

The Chanakyapuri SDM office, however, said whatever has happened is according to the DDMA order, and refused to comment further.