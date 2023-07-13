: An agriculture development officer (ADO) allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his rented accommodation in Fatehabad on Wednesday, police said. ADO dies by suicide in Fatehabad (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased belong from Rajasthan and was posted in Fatehabad’s Bhattu.

A spokesman of Fatehabad police said the incident came to light when a man went to ADO’s rented accommodation on Wednesday and spotted his room locked from inside.

“When the man looked from the window, he spotted the ADO’s body hanging from a ceiling fan. We have sent his body for post-mortem examination and an investigation has been initiated under section 174 of the CrPc,” the spokesman added.

A day earlier, Dabwali police had booked the ADO, a supervisor, patwari and 14 farmers in a cheating case for fraudulently taking crop compensation from the state government and crop insurance companies along with farmers.

Child among four killed in Rohtak accident

Rohtak : Three persons, including a child, were killed after a speeding car hit two bikes in separate incidents in Rohtak, police said on Wednesday.

In the first incident, the car driver, who was in a drunken state, hit a bike in which Lakhanmajra resident Jai Bhagwan along with his seven-year-old son was travelling. The incident was so severe that the bike skidded off the road and the boy died on the spot. His father is undergoing treatment at the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here.

In the second incident, the same car driver hit another bike on the Hisar Road here. Both bike occupants- Narendra, 31 and Jaideep, 37, both residents of Madina village here, suffered injuries and they were taken to PGIMS, where doctors declared them dead.

Sunny Loura, spokesman of Rohtak police, said the car driver was booked in two cases of rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

“The car driver had fled the spot after leaving the car. A manhunt has been launched to arrest him and his identification has been ascertained,” he added.