Adopt distinct norms for hill state under AMRUT Scheme: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu to Centre

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on the Centre to adopt distinct norms for hill states to sanction projects under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transport (AMRUT) scheme, keeping in view the difficult terrain and topography. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Himachal Bhawan in Chandigarh. (ANI)

The CM, who met Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, in Himachal Bhawan, Chandigarh, said projects under AMRUT were sanctioned on the basis of population and the current population-based criteria was unsuitable and needed to be relaxed to take maximum benefit under the Scheme.

He added that the recommendations of 15th Finance Commission should also be reviewed periodically as the cost of projects escalated overtime.

Himachal, he noted, was one of the best performing states under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and urged for funds to be released for PMAY-2 once the funds under PMAY-1 were fully utilised.

The CM urged the Central Government to amend the tender policy system, reducing the period from 60 days to 10 days to accelerate the pace of development works. He said that system monitoring was an important concept and focus should be laid on it.

The Union minister, meanwhile, suggested that the increased power production and the state should ensure maximum utilisation of running water to harness the hydropower.