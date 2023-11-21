: Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday exhorted the government officers to adopt humane approach in life while practicing truthfulness as public servants. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the officer’s trainee programme of Indian Audit and Accounts Services batch 2023 and the celebration of Audit Week at Gaiety Theatre. “As public servants, you are expected to take fiscal measures for the welfare of the nation and also accountable for strengthening the economy,” said the governor. The governor encouraged them to actively engage with state governments, consulting them in addressing issues related to financial reporting and accountability frameworks at the grassroots level.

Adopt humane approach in life: Guv Shukla (HT File)

Three-day agrometerology meet begins at HP farm varsity

DHARAMSHALA : Deputy director general of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) SK Chaudhari on Monday inaugurated the three-day working group meeting of All India Coordinated Research Project on Agrometeorology and Annual Review Meeting of National Innovations on Climate Resilient Agriculture at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU), Palampur. More than 100 farm scientists from 20 agriculture universities across the country are attending the event.

