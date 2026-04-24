Chandigarh, Projects related to an advanced neurosciences centre, a maternal and child health centre and a state-of-the-art critical care block would be launched at the 39th convocation of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here, a director of the institute said.

Advanced neurosciences centre, critical care block to be launched on PGIMER convocation day

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The projects, which also include a medical museum the first of its kind at the institute and Phase II expansion of key departments, aim at strengthening PGIMER's infrastructure and service delivery, PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal said here on Friday.

Additionally, a dedicated Cardiac Emergency facility has been operationalised, ensuring that patients with heart attacks receive immediate specialised care without delays associated with routing through general emergency services.

In the run-up to the 39th convocation on April 30, Lal outlined the institute's journey, key milestones, and future roadmap.

The upcoming convocation will affirm PGIMER's enduring commitment to excellence in healthcare, education, and research, he said.

Prof Lal said the convocation will be attended by Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare J P Nadda as the chief guest and Dr Vinod K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, will be present as guest of honour.

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{{^usCountry}} This year, approximately 550 graduating students will be conferred degrees by Nadda. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This year, approximately 550 graduating students will be conferred degrees by Nadda. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Lal underscored that each graduate represents not just academic brilliance but also a deep-rooted commitment to compassionate patient care. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lal underscored that each graduate represents not just academic brilliance but also a deep-rooted commitment to compassionate patient care. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting PGIMER's global footprint, he emphasised that the institute's alumni continue to hold positions of influence across continents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting PGIMER's global footprint, he emphasised that the institute's alumni continue to hold positions of influence across continents. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on the scale of operations, Lal stated that PGIMER now caters to nearly 40 lakh patients annually, with thousands accessing services daily. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on the scale of operations, Lal stated that PGIMER now caters to nearly 40 lakh patients annually, with thousands accessing services daily. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite this immense burden, the institute continues to uphold its commitment to equitable and affordable healthcare. "The faith quotient in PGI has risen exponentially over the years. From my days as a resident to now, the trust of the people has grown tremendously and that is our greatest strength," he observed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite this immense burden, the institute continues to uphold its commitment to equitable and affordable healthcare. "The faith quotient in PGI has risen exponentially over the years. From my days as a resident to now, the trust of the people has grown tremendously and that is our greatest strength," he observed. {{/usCountry}}

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Lal highlighted the institute's leadership in delivering cost-effective treatment, particularly under schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

"Procedures such as renal transplants, which may cost ₹15 lakh or more in private settings, are provided either free or at a fraction of the cost here, sometimes nearly one-tenth," he explained.

Prof Lal described Ayushman Bharat as a "game-changing revolution" in healthcare access, with PGIMER playing a pivotal role in its success.

He also spoke about the expansion of AMRIT pharmacies within the campus from just four a few years ago to fourteen currently, ensuring affordable medicines for patients.

Lal also highlighted the transition to fully digital systems, including 24x7 online registration and indenting, enabling seamless, transparent, and efficient service delivery at the bedside.

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He also touched upon the SARATHI initiative, a volunteer-driven movement where students assist patients and attendants, embodying empathy and service.

"What began here has now expanded to nearly 500 institutions across the country, creating a ripple effect of compassion-driven healthcare support," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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