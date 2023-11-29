Advanced Paediatrics Centre at Chandigarh’s GMSH-16 hanging fire

The Advanced Paediatrics Centre, conceptualised during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, continues to hang in balance.

In 2021, the Chandigarh health department had initiated a project to create a 32-bedded specialised paediatrics’ unit at GMSH. Out of these beds, 12 were allocated for critical patients requiring ventilator support and the central government sanctioned ₹2.25 crore for the project.

Initially scheduled for completion by March 2022, as part of the emergency Covid-19 pandemic response and health system preparedness initiative, the project faced significant delays.

Expected to start in August this year, the centre is yet to get several clearance certificates related to fire safety, lift operations, and oxygen fulfilment.

With no immediate plans to commence operations at this centre, the hospital authorities have begun to install and utilise these machines, purchased three years ago, in other sections to prevent them from becoming non-functional.

Director of health services Dr Suman Singh said she will assess the progress to determine whether the work has been completed.

Currently, GMSH-16 houses a 20-bedded intensive care unit (ICU) tailored for the younger population. Out of these, eight ICU beds are equipped with ventilators, while the remaining offer oxygen support in the hospital’s surgical ward.

With the impending completion of the centre, there is anticipation that it will substantially enhance Chandigarh’s healthcare infrastructure and preparedness.

Currently, the secondary level paediatric patients are taken to Advanced Paediatric Centre, PGIMER, the only such centre in the region.

