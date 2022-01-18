Adviser wants road map to achieve Chandigarh Master Plan’s goals

With an aim to make the Chandigarh Master Plan (CMP) 2031 a living document, UT adviser Dharam Pal has directed the administration to prepare an action plan for each of the components prescribed under it.

In a high-level meeting on Monday, the adviser reviewed CMP-2031 and directed officials to create a road map for its effective implementation.

“Everything is in the plan. It details how many schools, police stations and hospitals are needed, and what can be the future commercial and residential developments in the city. But since its inception, the plan’s implementation has remained only on paper. In the meeting today, the adviser directed creation of action plans specific to each component,” said a senior UT official, who attended the meeting.

The adviser also directed preparation of time lines for different components and clear classification of projects, which will be reviewed periodically.

“The adviser opined that for balanced growth of the city, different components should be implemented in a phased manner and accordingly, budgetary provisions will be made. It will also require simplification of systems, which are unnecessarily complicated,” said the official.

CMP-2031 was approved by the Union ministry of home affairs and notified by the UT administrator on April 23, 2015.

At the Monday meeting, UT chief architect Kapil Setia highlighted important components of CMP-2031 with respect to various land uses, including sub city centres in Sectors 34 and 43, commercial areas in Manimajra, housing projects in third-phase sectors of Chandigarh, IT habitat, reutilisation of government housing, Beant Singh Memorial in Sector 42 and transit-oriented development along Vikas Marg, among others.

The meeting was also attended by the finance-cum-urban planning secretary, Chandigarh Housing Board CEO, estate officer, special finance secretary, joint estates secretary, UT chief engineer, MC chief engineer, land acquisition officer, and senior officials from the Chandigarh Police and other departments.

