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Aero sports activities banned in Kangra ahead of President Murmu’s visit

Murmu is scheduled to visit Palampur on April 30, where she will attend the 17th annual convocation of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University as the chief guest.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 06:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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A temporary ban has been imposed on aero sports activities in the Palampur and Baijnath sub-divisions of Kangra district ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit, officials said on Tuesday.

Governor Kavinder Gupta welcoming President Droupadi Murmu during the state banquet at Lok Bhavan in Shimla. (HT photo)

Murmu is scheduled to visit Palampur on April 30, where she will attend the 17th annual convocation of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University as the chief guest.

Kangra deputy commissioner Hemraj Bairwa has issued an order imposing a temporary ban on all aero sports and aerial activities, including paragliding, drone flying and hot air ballooning, in the two sub-divisions.

According to the order, all such activities will be strictly prohibited from 8 am to 1 pm on April 30. The decision has been taken to maintain security and law and order during the President’s visit.

Bairwa added that various ministers, senior officials and other dignitaries are expected to be present in Palampur, necessitating the precautionary measure. However, district police and other security and surveillance agencies will be permitted to use drones or other aerial equipment for security purposes, with prior intimation to the district administration through the superintendent of police, Kangra.

The visit was part of the President’s scheduled tour to Himachal Pradesh from April 27 to May 1, which included stops at Rashtrapati Niwas in Mashobra, Shimla, the Atal Tunnel, and Palampur. Authorities have been directed to take necessary action following the change in itinerary.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Aero sports activities banned in Kangra ahead of President Murmu’s visit
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Aero sports activities banned in Kangra ahead of President Murmu’s visit
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