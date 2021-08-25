Aerotropolis: GMADA to issue letters of intent in September

Three years after acquiring land for its Aerotropolis project, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will start issuing the letter of intent (LoI) to landowners in the first week of September. In a first, the letters will be delivered digitally.

Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, chief administrator, GMADA, said 1,600 acres of land was acquired in 11 villages for setting up Aerotropolis, an extension of Aerocity, in the vicinity of the international airport in Mohali.

“Scrutiny of applications received from landowners who had applied for land pooling is going on and the entitlement of around 650-700 acres of land is almost ready,” he said.

To ensure quick delivery of LoI, the landowners will get them through an SMS with a download link, said Agrawal.

“It will also do away with the prevailing practice of manual dispatch, as earlier there had been instances where allottees complained of not receiving the LoI,” he said, adding that the process of online issuance of LoI will be adopted in all future schemes.

GMADA has acquired land for the project in Bakarpur, Rurka, Safipur, Matran, Siaun, Manauli, Patton, Saini Majra, Chau Majra, Naraingarh and Chhat villages. The compensation ranges from ₹1.82 crore to ₹4 crore per acre. Around 90% of the landowners have applied for land pooling.