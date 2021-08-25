Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Aerotropolis: GMADA to issue letters of intent in September
chandigarh news

Aerotropolis: GMADA to issue letters of intent in September

In a first, the letters will be delivered digitally through SMS with a download link; GMADA had acquired 1,600 acres of land in 11 villages for setting up Aerotropolis in Mohali
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Aerotropolis, an extension of Aerocity, is coming up in the vicinity of the international airport in Mohali.

Three years after acquiring land for its Aerotropolis project, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will start issuing the letter of intent (LoI) to landowners in the first week of September. In a first, the letters will be delivered digitally.

Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, chief administrator, GMADA, said 1,600 acres of land was acquired in 11 villages for setting up Aerotropolis, an extension of Aerocity, in the vicinity of the international airport in Mohali.

“Scrutiny of applications received from landowners who had applied for land pooling is going on and the entitlement of around 650-700 acres of land is almost ready,” he said.

To ensure quick delivery of LoI, the landowners will get them through an SMS with a download link, said Agrawal.

“It will also do away with the prevailing practice of manual dispatch, as earlier there had been instances where allottees complained of not receiving the LoI,” he said, adding that the process of online issuance of LoI will be adopted in all future schemes.

RELATED STORIES

GMADA has acquired land for the project in Bakarpur, Rurka, Safipur, Matran, Siaun, Manauli, Patton, Saini Majra, Chau Majra, Naraingarh and Chhat villages. The compensation ranges from 1.82 crore to 4 crore per acre. Around 90% of the landowners have applied for land pooling.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dr Pyare Lal Garg, the social, health activist known for his ‘outspoken’ nature

Murder case: HC restrains CBI judge from pronouncing verdict against Ram Rahim

Amarinder okays hike in sugarcane prices, farmers end rail, road blockades

HC disposes of plea from Khemka on Central government empanelment
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP