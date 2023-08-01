Affiliation to colleges under Panjab University’s purview, says minister in Lok Sabha

The central government has received Haryana’s proposal for granting Panjab University affiliation to its colleges in three districts bordering Punjab.

Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit had held two meetings with Punjab and Haryana on June 1 and July 3 to reach a consensus, but both remained inconclusive. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, affiliation of a college falls under the purview of rules and regulations set forth by the respective universities.

Minister of state for education Dr Subhas Sarkar said in response to a question raised by member of Parliament Harsimrat Kaur Badal during Lok Sabha’s ongoing monsoon session.

Such matters are governed by the jurisdiction provided in relevant legislative enactments. The establishment of Panjab University is governed by the Panjab University Act, 1947, which outlines the composition of its statutory bodies, said Dr Sarkar.

In June, Haryana had sought PU affiliation for colleges in state’s Panchkula, Ambala and Yamunanagar districts in exchange for financial assistance to the varsity to help it tide over fund crunch. Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar had offered to contribute up to 40% of the total annual expenses needed to run the university.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had rejected his Haryana counterpart’s proposal, saying his government was committed to avert any change in the nature and character of the university.

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit had held two meetings with Punjab and Haryana on June 1 and July 3 to reach a consensus, but both remained inconclusive. The governor had intervened after Union home minister Amit Shah’s suggestion in the Northern Zonal Council meeting that such issues should be resolved locally.

On June 30, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha passed a unanimous resolution, opposing any attempt to change the present status of the Panjab University in any form.

University’s growing financial crisis

The university’s financial crisis is growing by the year. As per the budget documents for the 2023-24 academic session, the University Grants Commission (UGC) will pay a grant of ₹294 crore and Punjab will pay ₹38 crore. Yet there will be a deficit of ₹118 crore in this year’s budget. Arrears worth ₹200 crore are also pending.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In March, the UGC had said there was no possibility of any further increase in the grant of PU at this stage. After Haryana and Himachal Pradesh withdrew their share in 1976, a consultative committee of the central government had fixed the funding ratio between the Centre and Punjab government at 60:40.