Afghan students seek help in returning to Panjab University

The Afghan students enrolled at Panjab University (PU) and its affiliated colleges in Chandigarh have sought help from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in coming to Chandigarh to continue their studies.

Most of the Afghan students who took admissions last year have not visited their colleges or departments since the classes were conducted online during the pandemic. The students have requested the ICCR to facilitate the issuance of visas so they could return to India.

An Afghan student, Noor Hussain, also wrote a letter addressed to ICCR, which was submitted to PU’s dean international students on Wednesday. From security concerns to economic problems to poor internet connectivity, Afghan students listed out a number of issues being faced by them after the Taliban takeover.

“Considering requirements of the varsity and the current unstable situation in Afghanistan, we need our visas immediately. Owing to the Taliban takeover, the embassy is closed. Therefore, it is kindly requested that the Indian embassy in Afghanistan (shifted to New Delhi now) issue us the visas (online) to us at the earliest,” reads the letter. The letter also asks for clarifications on the kind of visas they may be issued as students.

A second-year student of MA (history), Narges Sadaqat, said, “Now as Covid cases have decreased, we want to be invited back to India. We are all jobless here and don’t have money to activate internet connection. All banks are shut and the panic situation does not permit us to concentrate on studies. Female students are even more in danger,” she said.

“We have lost all hope, we want to come to Chandigarh and study in peace,” said Noor Hussain, a student at DAV College, Sector 10, who is presently in Kabul.

Abdul Monir Kakar, president of Afghan Student Association in Chandigarh, said, “The Indian government should make efforts so that the students can return. The ICCR scholars who are stuck in Afghanistan should be provided with financial assistance.”