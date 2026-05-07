After 1.5 years, tiger roar returns to Ludhiana zoo

After a prolonged silence in its big cat enclosure, Ludhiana Zoo has once again come alive with the arrival of a pair of Royal Bengal tigers. The zoo has acquired one male (Badal) and one female tiger (Bijli) from Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park, Nagpur, in Maharashtra. They are below 5 years of age, officials said.

One of the newly brought big cats in the Ludhiana zoo on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

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Officials said the transfer was carried out smoothly under the guidance of senior forest officers, ensuring the safety and well-being of the animals throughout the process. The arrival of the majestic pair is expected to revive the much-loved Tiger Safari, which had remained shut since December 2024 following the death of Aman, the zoo’s lone tiger, due to age-related complications.

The absence of big cats had dealt a significant blow to the zoo’s main attraction. Over the past few years, the facility has faced repeated setbacks, losing several tigers to age and illness. In 2024, Nav died due to a blood infection, while Chirag passed away in 2023 due to old age. Earlier, Money and Icchran died of natural causes in 2020, and Deepak in 2019. In 2013, tigresses Mohini and Elaichi succumbed to a bacterial infection.

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{{^usCountry}} Zoo authorities believe the new tiger pair will not only restore the safari experience but also strengthen awareness about wildlife conservation. Visitors will soon be able to witness these magnificent animals up close once the Tiger Safari reopens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zoo authorities believe the new tiger pair will not only restore the safari experience but also strengthen awareness about wildlife conservation. Visitors will soon be able to witness these magnificent animals up close once the Tiger Safari reopens. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from tigers, the zoo continues to house a diverse range of wildlife, including blackbuck, sambhar, barking deer, Indian jackal, porcupine, emu, and several species of birds such as peacocks, pheasants and ducks. In 2024, the zoo also welcomed a pair of rescued leopards from a rescue and rehabilitation home in Tutikandi, Shimla, further enriching its collection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from tigers, the zoo continues to house a diverse range of wildlife, including blackbuck, sambhar, barking deer, Indian jackal, porcupine, emu, and several species of birds such as peacocks, pheasants and ducks. In 2024, the zoo also welcomed a pair of rescued leopards from a rescue and rehabilitation home in Tutikandi, Shimla, further enriching its collection. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the latest addition reflects a renewed effort to enhance conservation initiatives while offering an engaging and educational experience to visitors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the latest addition reflects a renewed effort to enhance conservation initiatives while offering an engaging and educational experience to visitors. {{/usCountry}}

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