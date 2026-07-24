After 2-day Delhi huddle, Punjab Congress says it’s united

Seeking to put the speculation over internal differences to rest, the Punjab Congress leadership on Thursday projected unity after two days of meetings in New Delhi, with senior leaders vowing to work collectively to prepare for the 2027 assembly elections.

Punjab Congress leaders attending a party meeting, chaired by Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, in New Delhi. (X)

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The show of unity came after a second straight day of meetings in New Delhi, chaired by Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, to discuss the party’s election strategy and organisational preparedness.

The meeting was attended by campaign committee chairman and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, and other senior leaders.

According to party leaders, the discussions focused on strengthening the Congress’ campaign strategy and identifying key Punjab-specific issues to be highlighted before voters. These issues are also expected to form part of the party’s manifesto for the 2027 assembly elections.

Speaking after the meeting, Warring said the Punjab Congress was “fully united” and that all leaders had agreed to work collectively in the party’s interest.

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{{^usCountry}} Stating that the party’s interests were above individual ambitions, he said the organisation’s priority was to form the next government in Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stating that the party’s interests were above individual ambitions, he said the organisation’s priority was to form the next government in Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

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Describing Channi and other senior leaders as the “party’s strength”, he said the Congress would launch its election campaign soon after the programme was finalised in consultation with Rahul Gandhi and the party high command.

Echoing the message of unity, MP and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who had been seen as part of the camp of disgruntled leaders, dismissed speculation about divisions within the state unit.

“Punjab Congress was never divided into two factions and it is not divided now. The Congress in Punjab was one and will remain one. We will fight the next assembly election together and work collectively to ensure the party’s victory,” Randhawa said.

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