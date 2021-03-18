After 2 years, rail motor car service resumes on Kalka-Shimla track

The Northern Railway started the Kalka-Shimla-Kalka rail motor car (RMC) as part of mail express special trains after two years on Thursday. Seven passengers availed the service on the first day.

Shimla railway station superintendent Prince Sethi said the Rail Motor Car Special 04505 will depart from Kalka at 05.25am and will reach Shimla at 09.50am. En route to Shimla, the special rail car will stop at Barog station. In the return journey, Shimla-Kalka Rail motor car special will depart from Shimla at 11.40am and will reach Kalka at 4.30pm.

The coach type of this RMC is first class and its carrying capacity is 15 passengers. The fare is ₹800 per passenger and no concession is being given on tickets. The advance reservation period (ARP) is 30 days. Passengers can book their tickets through PRS counters and online e-ticketing.