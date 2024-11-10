After 8-year delay, Haryana moves ahead on getting its own coal block

After an eight-year delay, the Haryana government has taken a step forward in attaining self-reliance with regard to coal procurement for its thermal power plants. The state government has accorded approval for selecting a mine developer and operator for exploration and development of Kalyanpur-Badalpara coal block in Dumka district of Jharkhand. The mine developer and operator will assess the coal volume and quality in the initial phase and submit a report to the state government. The Kalyanpur-Badalpara coal block was allocated to Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited in 2016 for expansion unit at Yamunanagar thermal power plant. (Picture only for representational purpose)

The Kalyanpur-Badalpara coal block was allocated to Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) in 2016 for the expansion unit at Yamunanagar thermal power plant.

An agreement was signed on March 30, 2016 between the HPGCL and the Union ministry of coal. The HPGCL floated tender for exploration and preparation of geological report in October 2016. However, the L-1 bidder withdrew its bid before award of work, officials said.

While the state government requested the Union coal ministry for exchange of this coal block with either an explored coal block or allocation of a coal block where exploration is feasible, the central government turned it down citing lack of provision for exchange of a coal block.

Officials said the tender was floated on seven occasions – four times by HPGCL and thrice by Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited in Ministry of Coal. But it did not get any response.

Meanwhile, the state government accorded administrative approval for setting up of 800 MW unit at Yamunanagar thermal power plant and decided to adopt comprehensive model of mine developer and operator, including detailed exploration and preparation of geological report of coal block in June 2023.

The tender for selection of mine developer and operator for exploration, planning, development and operation of Kalyanpur-Badalpara coal block was floated on February 20, 2024 and part one of the bids was opened on June 18.

Three bidders — M/s AMR India Limited, Hyderabad (L-1 bidder), M/s Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd, Tamil Nadu (L-2 bidder) and M/s. Adani Enterprises Limited, Ahmedabad (L-3 bidder) — were shortlisted after financial bids were opened on July 17, 2024. One of the bidders, who was disqualified during the technical evaluation, has petitioned the high court and got a restraining order.

Officials said that the estimated mine developer and operator cost for the coal block is projected at about ₹1,501 per tonne and the anticipated contract period for the project is 33 years. The operation and maintenance contract value is estimated at about ₹15,364 crore derived by multiplying indicated coal reserves of 102.35 metric tonne with mine developer and operator mining charges of about ₹1,501 per tonne. The annual contract value, derived from a contract capacity of three million tonnes per annum and mine developer and operator charge of about ₹1,501 per tonne, is estimated to be about ₹450 crore.