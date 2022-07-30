Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After BFUHS V-C humiliated, Amritsar medical college director-principal, MS put in papers, too

Published on Jul 30, 2022 11:20 AM IST
During inspection of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, on Friday Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra asked vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on dirty patient bed, sparking outrage in medical fraternity
Government Medical College, Amritsar, director-principal Dr Rajiv Kumar Devgan and medical superintendent Dr KD Singh resigned from their posts on Saturday, a day after the humiliating treatment meted out to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur by Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. (Ht file photo)
BySurjit Singh

A day after Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, during an inspection, asked Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a dirty patient bed, leading to his resignation and sparking resentment among the medical fraternity, Government Medical College director-principal Dr Rajiv Kumar Devgan and medical superintendent Dr KD Singh also resigned from their posts.

Though both Dr Devgan and Dr Singh were not available for comment on Saturday, their decision is being seen to be in protest against the humiliating treatment meted out to Dr Raj Bahadur.

While Dr Devgan sent his resignation to director, medical education and research, Punjab, Dr Singh submitted his papers to the principal secretary of the department.

Both the resignations were sent on Friday evening, hours after the BFUHS incident, though there is no mention about it in the resignations, the copies of which are available with Hindustan Times.

In his resignation, Dr Devgan, who took charge during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in July 2020, listed his “tireless services” to the oldest and largest public health institution of Punjab and mentioned the constraints he faced citing limited resources, funds and staff. He also pointed out that some irresponsible social activists had put pressure on him and tried to malign his image by misguiding his senior officials.

“I am only a senior cancer consultant in the college’s cancer institute and patients need me a lot. So, please give this responsibility to any other,” he added.

On the other hand, Dr KD Singh also underlined the services he rendered, particularly during the pandemic. He is working as a professor in the microbiology department and was given the additional charge of medical superintendent.

Citing heavy burden of work, he expressed inability to continue on the post of MS. His services during the pandemic have been hailed. He was the person behind making the cath lab in the hospital operational.

