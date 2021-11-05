After Centre, BJP-ruled Haryana, Himachal cut fuel rates further

In a major relief to the common man, BJP-ruled Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have cut fuel rates by reducing the value-added tax (VAT) after the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel on Diwali eve.

“Due to the reduction in VAT rates by the state government, the prices of both petrol and diesel have been reduced by ₹12 per litre,” Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted.

A notification issued by neighbouring Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday said that VAT on petrol and diesel has been cut by 7.5% and 8%, respectively. “Petrol will be cheaper by ₹12 and diesel by ₹17 per litre in the state,” chief minister Jai Ram Thakur tweeted.

Before the cut, petrol cost ₹101.88 a litre, while now it costs ₹95.97. A litre of diesel cost ₹88.64 earlier and now costs ₹80.54 per litre.

The Centre had reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel on Diwali eve to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products that had crossed the ₹100 per litre mark.

VAT rates differ from state to state, leading to differential rates of fuel. The Centre had urged the states to slash VAT rates to provide relief.

The opposition and public had hit out at the central and state governments during the recent byelections, where inflation and infighting plagued the BJP campaign.