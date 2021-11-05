Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After Centre, BJP-ruled Haryana, Himachal cut fuel rates further
After Centre, BJP-ruled Haryana, Himachal cut fuel rates further

In a major relief to the common man, BJP-ruled Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have cut fuel rates by reducing the value-added tax (VAT) after the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel on Diwali eve
The Union finance ministry had on Wednesday announced a 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel. (Representational photo)
Updated on Nov 05, 2021 10:45 AM IST
By HT Correspondents

“Due to the reduction in VAT rates by the state government, the prices of both petrol and diesel have been reduced by 12 per litre,” Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted.

A notification issued by neighbouring Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday said that VAT on petrol and diesel has been cut by 7.5% and 8%, respectively. “Petrol will be cheaper by 12 and diesel by 17 per litre in the state,” chief minister Jai Ram Thakur tweeted.

Before the cut, petrol cost 101.88 a litre, while now it costs 95.97. A litre of diesel cost 88.64 earlier and now costs 80.54 per litre.

The Centre had reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel on Diwali eve to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products that had crossed the 100 per litre mark.

Inflation hit BJP campaign in byelections

VAT rates differ from state to state, leading to differential rates of fuel. The Centre had urged the states to slash VAT rates to provide relief.

The opposition and public had hit out at the central and state governments during the recent byelections, where inflation and infighting plagued the BJP campaign.

