After hectic campaigning, Ludhiana candidates unwind

After month-long hectic campaigning, candidates in fray for the Ludhiana assembly seats heaved a sigh of relief as they spent time with their family members and attended to other personal commitments on Monday. For a few others, however, it was work as usual.

Shiromani Akali Dal’s Ludhiana West candidate Maheshinder Singh Grewal, who was seen playing football with his grandson in a park close to his residence, said he was able to catch up on some extra hours of sleep after polling ended. “I have been busy with campaigning for the past three months as my candidature was announced much before the other parties named their nominees. For the last two months, my day started at 7am and work went on till late at night. I used to get up around 6am and rush for poll meetings. Because of the hectic schedule, my sleep hours were reduced and I wasn’t able to spend quality time with my family either,” said the 72-year-old while adding that he is confident of a victory.

For Congress’ Ludhiana North candidate Rakesh Pandey, it’s finally time to get a haircut. “I have been so busy with campaigning that I have not even been able to go for a haircut. I finally found time for it today.” said the 66-year-old with a chuckle.

Stating that the chances of a hung assembly are high this time, thanks to the multi-cornered contest, Pandey said that as of now, he will be putting aside all his political worries. “I am now focusing on spending as much time as possible with my family members, especially grandchildren.”

For Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Ludhiana (Central) nominee Ashok Prashar Pappi too, its family time. “My daughter had returned from Canada and my nephew flew back from England when I was in the midst of campaigning, but I wasn’t able to catch up with them. I will be dedicating this time to my family before it’s time to return to public life again,” said the 57-year-old.

Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains and MLA Balwinder Singh Bains meeting people at their office in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Work as usual for some

For cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, LIP president Simarjit Singh Bains and AAP candidate Daljit Grewal (Bhola), end of polling meant back to the routine scheme of things.

Bains, 52, who was attending to the public at his office along with his brother and Ludhiana South MLA Balwinder Bains, said, “Members of the public are also like family for us. So, even as campaigning is over, it is my duty as an MLA to listen to their grievances.”

The LIP chief said he woke up around 5.30am, did some yoga and exercise, and recited Gurbani.

“I reached office around 8.30am and started my meetings. Though campaigning was tiring, we felt better as people showered us with love and affection,” said Bains.

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, 49, echoed similar views. “Polling may be over but I will remain a minister till the results are announced. So I am duty-bound to ensure that work does not suffer.”

AAP candidate from Ludhiana (East) Daljit Grewal (Bhola), 56, said that while he was out campaigning, the files in his office kept piling up. “I am trying to finish all the work as soon as possible so residents don’t face any problem,” said Grewal.

BJP’s Bikram Singh Sidhu, 50, who is contesting against Ashu in Ludhiana West, got back to his legal profession. An advocate by profession, Sidhu claimed that after returning home around 9:30 pm on voting day, he prepared for the cases listed for hearing on Monday. “Back to earning my bread and butter, I visited the court around 10 am. I am happy and feeling much relaxed that I will be able to spend some quality time with my family now. It has been a hectic few months,” said Sidhu.

Rakesh Pandey, Congress candidate from Ludhiana North, along with wife and granddaughter after election campaign in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

SAD Dakha candidate and sitting MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, 47, meanwhile had the wittiest take.

“Unlike others, campaigning did not take a toll on me. I have made myself available for the public all through my tenure, so during campaigning I could take it easy. Thus, I am not tired like the other candidates, who had to go the extra mile just before elections,” said Ayali who attended a bhog and wedding ceremony on the day.