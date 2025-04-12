After Hisar, Haryana set to get its second airport at Ambala

As Haryana is set to get its first domestic airport at Hisar that will be thrown open by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the authorities have prepped up arrangements at another airport in Ambala Cantonment, which is likely to become operational soon. As Haryana is set to get its first domestic airport at Hisar that will be thrown open by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the authorities have prepped up arrangements at another airport in Ambala Cantonment, which is likely to become operational soon. (HT Photo)

The domestic airport in Ambala will be the first in state to use airstrip of the Indian Air Force (IAF) station, one of the oldest in the country, for flight operations. The civil enclave, as it is called in the official communications, was sanctioned under the RCS-UDAN scheme of the Union government in December 2018, under which an airport terminal has been established on 20 acres of land.

Project experienced several delays

The project experienced several delays particularly due to selection of land owing to the strategic importance of the IAF station that is home to fighter aircraft like Rafale and Jaguar.

However, in June 2023, the land worth ₹133 crore was transferred by the defence ministry just next to the IAF station on Jagadhari Road and later in October, former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar laid the foundation stone of the project.

At the time, Khattar, now Union power minister, had said that the airport will not only spur economic activity in neighbouring districts like Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal and others, but also act as a support facility for the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, a claim seconded by Haryana cabinet minister and local MLA Anil Vij.

Vij believes that during days of bad weather conditions at Chandigarh airport, operational nearly 50 km away, the flights could easily land at Ambala.

First flight likely for Srinagar, then Lucknow

According to a latest communication by Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Union minister of civil aviation, the first flight that will take-off from Ambala could be for Srinagar and later for Lucknow.

“During the UDAN 4.2, the RCS routes connecting Ambala-Srinagar-Ambala were awarded to FlyBig Airlines,” the letter dated February 4 addressed to Vij, reads.

“Upon readiness of the airport, FlyBig may commence RCS flight operations from there (Ambala) with a 19-seater aircraft. Thereafter, under the UDAN 5.4 round, bids were invited for the pre-determined routes, including Ambala-Lucknow-Ambala. Jettwings airways has submitted a proposal for the routes, which is currently under evaluation,” it added.

The civil aviation minister further said that the airlines are free to operate commercial flights on their chosen routes, except for exclusive routes, considering traffic and commercial viability.

Officials of the Public Works Department (B&R) said that the civil work on the airport building has already been completed.

BJP MLA Vij said that after check-in at the terminal, passengers will be taken by bus to the aircraft inside the IAF station, where only the runway will be used for take-off and landing of planes.

“The lighting facilities have been installed, furniture placed, and Haryana Police deployed. All the required advanced security equipment like under-vehicle search mirrors, explosive detectors, drug detection systems and other essential apparatus aimed at enhancing passenger safety and operational readiness, arrived early this month. Two X-ray machines — one for screening hand baggage and another for checked-in luggage have been installed,” he added.

The minister said that he has directed Ambala deputy commissioner Ajay Tomar to coordinate with the central and state aviation ministries to expedite the remaining processes.

“The Ambala-Saha Road, from Indira Chowk to NH-44 at Jaggi City Centre, in front of the airport, will be upgraded to a four-lane road that will provide better facilities to the passengers coming by road or railway station,” he added.

Sources said that as the structure gets completed, the Haryana civil aviation department will hand over the airport to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and an operations and management (O&M) agreement will be signed.

Moreover, the installation of the equipment will be done as per the requirements of the AAI that may also later recommend change or addition in them or other apparatus, they added.