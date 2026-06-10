After IPL, Dharamshala ready for ODI clash amid strong tourist influx

Following the recently held IPL matches, Dharamshala is gearing up for another cricketing spectacle as it prepares to host ODI between India and Afghanistan on June 13, amid strong tourist influx.

With hotels already recording high occupancy and tourist footfall at its peak, the India-Afghanistan ODI is expected to be a good sporting attraction of the summer season in Himachal. (File)

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Cricket enthusiasts and tourism stakeholders are eagerly awaiting the match. The match is expected to provide another boost to the region’s tourism sector. With the peak tourist season underway, hotels are already reporting high occupancy as visitors are arriving from neighbouring states to get relief from heatwave gripping the north India.

The last international match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium in Dharamshala was a T20 between India and South Africa in December last year. The HPCA stadium is situated against the backdrop of the Dhauladhar mountain range and has a seating capacity of approximately 22,000.

Officials said that online ticket sales have witnessed a good response.

HPCA director Sanjay Sharma said, “We have already hosted four IPL matches here in May. All preparations for the upcoming ODI match have been completed and we are fully ready. Online ticket sales are receiving good response. The teams will arrive in Dharamshala on June 11 and will have their practice session on June 12.”

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{{^usCountry}} With hotels already recording high occupancy and tourist footfall at its peak, the India-Afghanistan ODI is expected to be a good sporting attraction of the summer season in Himachal. Kangra district tourism development officer Vinay Dhiman said, “The region is witnessing strong tourist footfall. Hosting an international cricket match during the peak tourist season will further boost the sector. Hoteliers are receiving bookings, and we expect a good crowd to watch the match.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With hotels already recording high occupancy and tourist footfall at its peak, the India-Afghanistan ODI is expected to be a good sporting attraction of the summer season in Himachal. Kangra district tourism development officer Vinay Dhiman said, “The region is witnessing strong tourist footfall. Hosting an international cricket match during the peak tourist season will further boost the sector. Hoteliers are receiving bookings, and we expect a good crowd to watch the match.” {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, additional superintendent of police (SP), Kangra, Bir Bahadur said, “We are preparing for the match, and all necessary security arrangements are being put in place. Around 600–700 police personnel will be deployed on the match day, and traffic will be regulated across eight sectors. Designated parking areas have been identified. Paragliding activities and drone flying will remain suspended on the day of the match.”

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