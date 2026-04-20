After JJP leader’s allegations: Chautala’s cavalcade tried to hit police vehicle, says Hisar DSP

Two days after Haryana former deputy chief minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala alleged that a police vehicle blocked his cavalcade’s movement in Hisar and an inspector flashed a pistol to his staff, Hisar police on Sunday released a CCTV footage and claimed that an escort vehicle part of Chautala’s cavalcade tried to hit the police vehicle several times and the escort vehicle was rashly driven.

Dushyant had alleged that CIA in-charge Pawan Kumar attempted to ram his vehicle into his convoy near Sabzi mandi railway over bridge and showed a “pistol to his security staff”. (HT File)

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Addressing a press conference in Hisar, DSP (headquarters) Kamaljeet Singh said that former deputy CM Dushyant Chautala has been given Y-plus security cover and a private escort vehicle is not entitled to be part of his cavalcade.

The Hisar DSP’s reaction came a day after Chautala held a press conference alleging high-handedness. He claimed their vehicles were intercepted midway by a vehicle with fake number plates and blackened windows, and that the occupants were plainclothes cops who threatened them.

While refuting the claims, the Hisar DSP said, “The former deputy CM has been flouting security norms by using a private vehicle for escort purposes. When Chautala’s cavalcade was heading towards the SP office, the private escort vehicle tried to hit and overtake the police vehicle several times. Then, CIA inspector Pawan Kumar steps out of the vehicle to give warning to the escort driver.”

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{{^usCountry}} The DSP further alleged that JJP youth president Digvijay Singh Chautala also misbehaved with a cop by pushing him away on the Sabzi-mandi bridge. “We have received complaints from both sides and a special investigation team has been formed to probe the case in a fair manner,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DSP further alleged that JJP youth president Digvijay Singh Chautala also misbehaved with a cop by pushing him away on the Sabzi-mandi bridge. “We have received complaints from both sides and a special investigation team has been formed to probe the case in a fair manner,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The incident took place on Friday when JJP leaders were heading towards SP office to offer their arrest after six JJP’s student wing INSO’s activists were arrested on hooliganism charges in connection with a protest that took place outside the vice-chancellor’s office at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUS&T) in Hisar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident took place on Friday when JJP leaders were heading towards SP office to offer their arrest after six JJP’s student wing INSO’s activists were arrested on hooliganism charges in connection with a protest that took place outside the vice-chancellor’s office at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUS&T) in Hisar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dushyant had alleged that CIA in-charge Pawan Kumar attempted to ram his vehicle into his convoy near Sabzi mandi railway over bridge and showed a “pistol to his security staff”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dushyant had alleged that CIA in-charge Pawan Kumar attempted to ram his vehicle into his convoy near Sabzi mandi railway over bridge and showed a “pistol to his security staff”. {{/usCountry}}

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On Saturday, Dushyant announced to move Punjab and Haryana high court if an FIR is not registered against the CIA inspector by Monday, besides demanding a probe headed by home secretary assisted by an ADGP rank police official. He also demanded transfer of Hisar SP Siddhant Jain.

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