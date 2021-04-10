After months of ambiguity, campaigning for Panjab University senate polls picks up pace

With the announcement of schedule for the senate election starting April 26, campaigning is back on track at Panjab University after months of uncertainty.

Over 100 candidates are in fray from eight constituencies for the election of 47 members to the 91-member PU senate. Due to pandemic, the campaigning has shifted mostly to social media. Instead of physical meetings, candidates are approaching the voters on social media platforms and phone calls.

Candidates avoiding physical contact

Former senator Inderpal Singh Sidhu, who is contesting from teachers’ constituency of affiliated arts colleges, said, “I am contacting the voters through an electronic medium in a bid to avoid any physical contact. Even on the day of polling, all precautionary measures will be followed to contain the spread of Covid-19.”

Although the campaigning has witnessed a low-key start due to pandemic, it is expected to pick up pace in coming days.

“The campaigning will gather momentum in the coming days as candidates were not expecting that the election schedule will be announced just a few days after the HC order,” said Professor Rajat Sandhir, who is contesting from the constituency of professors’ of university teaching departments.

The senate is a 91-member apex governing body of the university. While 36 are nominated by the university chancellor, two are nominated from the Punjab assembly, six are ex-officio members and the remaining 47 are elected.

The four-year term of the previous senate had ended on October 31, 2020. While the elections were scheduled in August last year, these were postponed twice by V-C Raj Kumar due to the pandemic.

Two cornered contest expected

PU senate polls are set to witness a two-cornered contest between the alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) group and DAV group against the alliance of Navdeep Goyal and Ashok Goyal. The members of the Goyal group had moved the high court on December 22 seeking directions to PU to hold the senate polls.

Goyal group had a majority in the previous senate and syndicate as well. Both Ashok and Navdeep are contesting from faculties, which will contribute six members to the senate.