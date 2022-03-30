Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / After Panchkula, petrol price crosses 100 per litre in Mohali
chandigarh news

After Panchkula, petrol price crosses 100 per litre in Mohali

On Tuesday, the price of petrol in Mohali was ₹100.58 per litre, while diesel was being sold for ₹89.29 per litre
But both fuels are still the most expensive in Panchkula, with petrol priced at 101.31 per litre and diesel at 92.50 per litre as of Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 03:02 AM IST
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

In the seventh price hike since March 21, petrol now costs over 100 per litre in Mohali, two days after petrol price crossed the dreaded mark in Panchkula on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the price of petrol in Mohali was 100.58 per litre, while diesel was being sold for 89.29 per litre.

But both fuels are still the most expensive in Panchkula, with petrol priced at 101.31 per litre and diesel at 92.50 per litre as of Tuesday.

They are the cheapest in Chandigarh, where petrol is selling for 99.63 per litre and diesel for 85.99 per litre. While petrol still costs less than 100 per litre in Chandigarh, it may soon top the figure here too.

In the eight days since March 21, the price of petrol in Panchkula has increased by ₹5.74 per litre and diesel by ₹5.69 per litre, highest in the tricity
RELATED STORIES

In the eight days since March 21, the price of petrol in Panchkula has increased by 5.74 per litre and diesel by 5.69 per litre, highest in the tricity. The price surge in Mohali for petrol is 4.72 per litre and for diesel 4.31 per litre, lowest in the tricity. Similarly, in Chandigarh, petrol price has increased by 5.4 per litre and diesel by 5.69 per litre.

According to Ashwinder Mongia, president of the Mohali Petroleum Dealers’ Association, further spike in prices will continue: “Looking at the global prices of crude oil, the retail rates of both petrol and diesel can rise by 10-15 per litre in the next few days,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP