After RS seats, AAP wants to rob state of its water share too: Badal

Lambi : Launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its picks for the Rajya Sabha, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Monday accused the party of depriving Punjab of its right by nominating outsiders as the Upper House members.

The five-time CM went on to say that the AAP’s next move would be snatching the state’s legitimate water share.

The barrage of charges follows the AAP’s decision to nominate former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Delhi Tilak Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha, IIT Delhi professor Sandeep Pathak, Lovely Professional University chancellor Ashok Mittal and Ludhiana-based businessman Sanjeev Arora for the Rajya Sabha.

“The party’s move has left me disappointed as it has robbed Punjabis of their right to have a representation in the Rajya Sabha. Why have people from Delhi been nominated when the votes of Punjab MLAs are going to matter? Their next move will be staking claim to the state water share. They will rule Punjab from Delhi,” he said.

“The SAD stopped the construction of the SYL canal and returned land to farmers. Now, let’s see what they do next,” he said.

The 94-year-old is on a thanksgiving tour in Lambi that he lost to first-timer AAP leader Gurmeet Singh Khudian by 11,396 votes.

Badal said that it’s not just the political connection but more than that when it comes to his constituency.

“People of Lambi are my family. Elections do not matter. As far as votes are concerned, the AAP got those by using social media as a tool to further its propaganda,” he said.

On the constitution of a new SIT to investigate the drug case against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Badal termed it a political stunt. All parties want to weaken the SAD because it’s the only party of Punjab. But we will not be suppressed,” he added.

