After senate and syndicate, fate of Panjab University deans uncertain too

With the senate and the syndicate gone, there are fresh concerns over the future of deans of various faculties of Panjab University whose terms are set to end on January 31.

After the last elections of deans in December 2019, chances are less they will be held now before the tenures end, which means the varsity will be left without deans from February 1.

The varsity is already functioning without any governing body as the elections for senate and syndicate were not conducted last year.

Deans are usually elected by the senators, added members, professors and heads of the departments. According to the PU Calendar, each faculty elects its dean before January 31 every year and both the dean and the secretary, thus elected, hold office from February 1 to January 31 of the year following.

Deans preside over faculty meetings

The PU Calendar also lays down that every faculty shall consider recommendations of the board of studies/board of control in regard to the matters related to syllabi and the courses, minimum qualifications required for admission to various courses and other matters. They forward the same to the academic council and/or the syndicate.

Chaman Lal, who is dean faculty of languages, said, “As the governing body is already gone, the democratic structure will crumble after the term of deans and the Board of Finance (BoF) ends. After that, it will only be the V-C without any democratic body.”

The deans are also members of committees for CAS promotion and direct recruitment of teachers and there is uncertainty as to how the process will go on after January 31.

Moreover, the research degree committee (RDC) that approves synopsis of students is also chaired by the dean of the respective faculties.

PU registrar Vikram Nayyar said, “Given the present situation, the varsity will see how to address the matter according to PU Act and regulations.”

Allow deans to continue: PUTA

The executive body of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Monday held a meeting in which they resolved that deans should be allowed to continue till the new deans take over.

Meanwhile, the teachers’ body continued the protest for the 53rd day in a row over pending teacher promotions.