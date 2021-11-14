Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shimla: Education dept says physical classes not mandatory for primary students

The parents of private schools in Shimla had on Friday opposed the decision of opening schools for just 10 days. The cited the rising Covid cases and also the fact that reopening of winter closing schools will put an extra financial burden on parents as they will have to purchase uniforms for children
An employee checking the body temperature of a student at Arya Samaj School, Shimla. The state government had decided to open schools last week. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Updated on Nov 14, 2021 01:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

With parents protesting against the reopening of schools, the education department on Saturday issued fresh directions clarifying that it was not mandatory for private schools affiliated with the CBSE and ICSE to call students of primary classes to school.

Shimla deputy commissioner Aditya Negi took up the parents’ concern with the education department. The parents of private schools in Shimla had on Friday opposed the decision of opening schools for just 10 days. The parents forum met Shimla additional district magistrate seeking directions for private schools to conduct the annual examination online.

In the memorandum, forum’s convener Vijender Mehra maintained said the annual exams for the winter session are almost on the verge of starting, so the decision of opening schools only for holding annual examinations is impractical.

He has said Covid cases are on the rise in crowded areas like Shimla city.

Dozens of students were infected with Covid recently after schools were opened for higher classes. He said parents were skeptical about conducting offline exams which may cause a spurt in Covid cases.

He said when students and parents are not ready for offline examination, school managements should not force the decision on them.

The education department directed private schools to take further decision in consultation with the parents-teacher association. The department also made it clear that the schools will follow online teaching mode.

The parents’ forum welcomed the decision. “The government decision is appreciated but further, it should be clarified that the examination for students till Class-9 is held online,” he said, adding that orders issued by the government do not refer to online examination.

“There is a difference between summer closing and winter closing of schools; there cannot be one yardstick for both,” he said, adding that there were three months of session left for the summer closing, while the annual examination in the winter closing schools will start after five days. He said that the reopening of winter closing schools will put an extra financial burden on parents as they will have to purchase uniforms for children.

