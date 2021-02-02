After snow forecast in HP, Atal Tunnel closed for traffic for 3 days

A fresh spell of snowfall is forecast in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, prompting the Kullu police to restrict the movement of tourist vehicles through Atal Tunnel across Rohtang Pass for three days.

The meteorological department has forecast snowfall in the middle and high hills from February 3 to 5.

“We have requested tourists and locals not to venture out in the high-altitude areas for the next three days as the weather department has warned of snow and thunderstorm,” said Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh.

“Snow results in slippery road conditions. There is danger of avalanches and landslides,” he said.

The maximum temperature in the state increased by 1 degree during the past 24 hours with Shimla recording a low of 6.8 degrees and high of 16.1 degrees Celsius.

Keylong, the district headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti, recorded a minimum temperature of -9.7 degrees and a maximum of 2.1 degrees.

Kalpa, the district headquarters of Kinnaur district, remained the second coldest place in the state as it recorded a minimum of -1.4 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Manali dipped to 0.6 and Kufri recorded 4 degrees Celsius. Dalhousie recorded a maximum of 4.6 degrees Celsius.