After two sunny days, fog to resume in Chandigarh today

After a short sunny respite, foggy weather is likely to return in the city over the weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Western Disturbances (WDs) that were active over the region for the past few days had kept fog from forming. The city also recorded 5.4 mm rain on Friday till late at night. However, due to high humidity and resumption of cold northerly winds in the region, dense fog is likely to start again.

With this, the day temperature, which remained over 20°C for two days, will also start dropping from Saturday onwards.

Even on Friday, the maximum temperature went down to 20.6°C from 22.1°C on Thursday, 0.1 degree below normal. The minimum temperature remained unchanged between Thursday and Friday at 9.2°C, which is 3.9 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may drop to 16°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 6°C and 7°C.