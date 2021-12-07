Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / After two-year wait, Ludhiana NGO offers chyawanprash to PSPCL chief engineer to jog his memory
chandigarh news

After two-year wait, Ludhiana NGO offers chyawanprash to PSPCL chief engineer to jog his memory

An NGO offerered chyavanaprash to PSPCL chief engineer Bhupinder Khosla to recollect about relocation of five electric poles, uprooted from the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road, which was up-in-the-air even after two years of fee submission.
The five electric poles were to be uprooted from the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road and the NGO had submitted a fee for the same. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 01:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two years after an NGO submitted a fee with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to have five electric poles relocated, its members on Monday offered chyavanaprash, an ayurvedic dietary supplement, to the chief engineer to remind him about the pending project.

The five electric poles were to be uprooted from the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road. While offering chyavanaprash to PSPCL chief engineer Bhupinder Khosla, the NGO members said, “This will help the PSPSL to remember things they have long forgotten. Due to the electric polls, development work on the stretch has been affected and city residents are bearing the brunt for the same.

Rahul Verma, a member of the NGO, said, “When the project was initiated at least 2,000 trees were chopped off without delay around the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road. However, despite submitting a fee for the same, the PSPCL has not shifted the polls.”

In a sarcastic dig, Verma also said that the chief engineer should also be presented a trophy for enhancing citizens’ patience.

RELATED STORIES

Despite repeated attempts, Khosla could not be reached. Others present on the occasion were Naresh Bansal, Vijay Arora, Satpal Singh and Jagdeep.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP