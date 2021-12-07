After two-year wait, Ludhiana NGO offers chyawanprash to PSPCL chief engineer to jog his memory

Two years after an NGO submitted a fee with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to have five electric poles relocated, its members on Monday offered chyavanaprash, an ayurvedic dietary supplement, to the chief engineer to remind him about the pending project.

The five electric poles were to be uprooted from the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road. While offering chyavanaprash to PSPCL chief engineer Bhupinder Khosla, the NGO members said, “This will help the PSPSL to remember things they have long forgotten. Due to the electric polls, development work on the stretch has been affected and city residents are bearing the brunt for the same.

Rahul Verma, a member of the NGO, said, “When the project was initiated at least 2,000 trees were chopped off without delay around the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road. However, despite submitting a fee for the same, the PSPCL has not shifted the polls.”

In a sarcastic dig, Verma also said that the chief engineer should also be presented a trophy for enhancing citizens’ patience.

Despite repeated attempts, Khosla could not be reached. Others present on the occasion were Naresh Bansal, Vijay Arora, Satpal Singh and Jagdeep.