Aga Syed Mehdi urges Omar Abdullah to deliver on promises made to people of J&K

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Oct 30, 2024 11:20 AM IST

National Conference leader and Srinagar MP highlighted the need to secure the release of prisoners and revisiting the recent reservation policies

National Conference leader and Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday wrote a letter to chief minister Omar Abdullah, reminding him of the need to fulfil the promises made to the people during the election campaign. Mehdi in his letter congratulated Omar on assuming the CM’s office. He highlighted the need to secure the release of prisoners and revisiting the recent reservation policies.htc

National Conference leader and Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (File)
National Conference leader and Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (File)

Srinagar Pro-tem speaker Mubarik Gul on Tuesday issued a calendar for the first Jammu and Kashmir assembly session since elections. According to the business of the House issued by pro-tem speaker, on November 4, the first day, the elections for the post of speaker will be held. As per National Conference leader, Abdul Rahim Rather could be elected as Speaker, while deputy speaker’s post will be given to the Bharatiya Janata Party.htc

Shimla The Himachal Pradesh high court has directed the Una superintendent of police to file a supplementary challan under Section 67A of the IT Act within two weeks in a cyber harassment case. The directions came on a petition filed by the victim seeking transfer of the case to an independent agency. The victim had alleged that despite substantial evidence against the accused, including a sitting MLA, authorities have failed to file the challan since the initial probe in 2022.

North Zone Youth Festival: SMVD Gurukul bags medals

Students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul bagged medals at the three-day north zone youth festival held from October 26 to 28 at Shri Raghunath Kirti Campus in Devaprayag of Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand. The fest was held under the aegis of Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi. Students of the SMVD Gurukul demonstrated their excellence by winning eigh medals across six events, comprising two gold medals in group song and short film and six bronze medals in wrestling, Sanskrit blog, rangoli and chess.

