Aged couple pushed out of house by son camp at police post in Ludhiana

An elderly couple, who had filed a complaint against their son and daughter-in-law for pushing them out of their home 10 days ago, were forced to move to the police post in Jagtpuri on Saturday and said that they would not leave till action is taken.

Pramod Tandon, 70, and his wife Kusum Lata Tandon, 66, of Chuharpur Road, said they had been pushed out ten days ago and lived with their daughter for two days after that. Then, they shifted to a temple, as they had no other place to stay.

Kusum Lata said that they are living under miserable conditions and she is suffering from kidney stone and liver ailment. She added that they are left with no money to buy medicines and they relied on food provided by the temple for the past few days. But, the temple committee asked them to leave the premises, as they couldn’t accommodate them for so many days.

ASI Iqbal Singh, in-charge of Jagatpuri police post, stated that the elderly couple have also alleged that their son and daughter-in-law used to ill-treat them.

The ASI added that the police have summoned their son to appear before them on Sunday, otherwise action will be taken under Senior Citizen Act. He added that the couple has been sent to their daughter’s house for one day.