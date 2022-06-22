Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Agnipath protests| 250 booked for blocking Karnal-Kaithal highway

As per the FIR, the youths had blocked the Karnal-Kaithal highway for nearly three hours on Monday, leading to inconvenience for commuters. Later, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vivek Chaudhry and DSP Abhimanyu Goyat reached the spot and managed to lift the blockade.
Army job aspirants block traffic at NH-48 and Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway during protests against the Agnipath scheme in Bilaspur. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Jun 22, 2022 01:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

At least 250 youths have been booked by the Kaithal police for blocking roads in protest against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme.

Kaithal superintendent of police Maqsood Ahemad said 250 people, including 21 by name, have been booked under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code.

He said police are trying to identify the accused through closed-circuit television camera footage and videos being circulated on social media.

The SP said nobody will be allowed to break the law and strict action will be taken against the violators. He also announced that owners of private coaching centres will face action if they were found instigating youths for protests.

