Agnipath scheme: Army recruitment starts in Hisar; 23,000 from 4 districts register

As many as 23,000 army aspirants from Haryana’s four districts – Jind, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad - have registered under the Agnipath scheme for open recruitment, which started at the army’s Hisar cantonment on Friday.

The youth from these four districts will appear for physical and medical examination tests till August 29 and the written exam will be held on October 16.

An army official said a total of 1,453 youth have appeared for the physical test, which started at 5 am on Friday.

“As many as 40 CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the complete recruitment process. The 75% of the youths selected under the Agnipath scheme will retire after four years of their service and the remaining 25 percent will be regularised. Those who will retire after four years of service will be paid ₹12 lakh during the retirement time,” the official added.

Mixed reaction from aspirants

The youths, who had taken part in the recruitment drive, gave mixed reactions to the Agnipath scheme.

Ashish Kumar, a resident of Narnaund in Hisar, said they were unhappy with the four years of service but due to the rising unemployment in the state, they have no chance except taking part in the recruitment drive.

“We have been practicing for years to don the green uniform and serve the nation. If I get selected, I will join the army. We are hoping that one day the government will introspect and regularise all Agniveers,” he added.

Sumit Kumar from Jind said this recruitment drive is a golden chance for him to fulfil his aspirations.

“I want to serve the nation, whether it is for four years or for a longer time. I was also against the Agnipath scheme but it is good that the government has once again resumed recruitment drives after more than 2 years,” he added.

Sahil Bhamboo, a resident of Fatehabad district, said even after the government introduced the scheme, the youth is charged with the same energy and the hopes of joining the army.