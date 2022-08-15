Agri experts dwell on emerging challenges, solutions of kharif crops

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR) on Saturday held a consultation meet on the emerging challenges in plant protection of major kharif crops. ICAR deputy director general (agriculture extension) AK Singh, who is also the commissioner agriculture, Government of India, said crop diversification must be promoted in a big way.

“Instead of focusing on wheat and rice, cultivation of 3Ms – maize, moong and mustard – should be promoted as it can help the country in attaining self-sufficiency and at the same time help in enhancing the income of the farmers,” he said.

Several agriculture scientists from 33 Krishi Vidyalaya Kendras, as well as scientists from ICAR, participated in the meet.