Ahead of Chandigarh mayoral elections, AAP moves 10 of its councillors to Hoshiarpur

Having learnt it the hard way over the past four years, when political maneuvering and defection cost it the mayoral polls thrice, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday moved 10 of its total 11 councillors out of Chandigarh.

One councillor, Ram Chander Yadav, who is an aspirant for the mayoral post, has not accompanied the group.

At present, the AAP, which has worked out an agreement with the Congress in the House, has 18 votes, the same as Bharatiya Janata Party, and an equal chance to secure the coveted post.

As per party insiders, the councillors are being housed in a resort in Hoshiarpur’s Garhshanker.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by AAP’s Chandigarh co-incharge Dr Sunny Ahluwalia, who instructed the councillors to pack their bags and proceed to Punjab immediately. By late Wednesday evening, the councillors had left the city. The move is aimed at preventing disgruntled aspirants from approaching rival parties, particularly the BJP, and to maintain unity ahead of the filing of nominations. Even as Thursday is the last day for filing papers, both BJP and the AAP-Congress combine continued to keep their cards close to their chest, not revealing their nominees.

As per information, AAP councillors Yogesh Dhingra, Hardeep Singh, Damanpreet Singh, Ram Chander Yadav and another councillor have all staked claim to the candidature, making it difficult for the party leadership to reach a unanimous decision.

Party insiders said only the councillor finalised as the party’s mayoral candidate will be brought to Chandigarh on Thursday to file the nomination at the municipal corporation secretary’s office. The remaining councillors will continue to stay in Punjab until the day of mayoral polls, i.e January 29.

