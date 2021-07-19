Ahead of Eid, Covid containment curbs to continue in J&K

In the countdown to Eid ul-Azha, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said it will continue with existing Covid containment measures for a week, with the exception that shops will be allowed to open an hour early two days before the festival.

Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on July 21. Last week, the administration had lifted the weekend curfew in 16 of 20 districts of the UT. The order had permitted shops to open on all days from 7am to 7pm with a daily night curfew from 8pm in these 16 districts.

“It has also been seen that the daily cases in the past few days have shown an uneven trend. As such, there is a need to continue with the existing Covid containment measures in these districts,” said State Executive Committee chairperson and chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta’s order.

“Deputy commissioners may allow shops to open at 6 am instead of 7am to avoid rush on July 19 and 20 as per their assessment,” the order said.

Phased opening of educational institutions after July 31

The government has also decided to allow phased opening of higher educational institutions after July 31 subject to vaccination of students and staff. The administration permitted public and private educational institutions to seek personal attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes.

“Higher educational institutes and skill development centres may be considered for phased reopening for on-site learning after July 31 subject to the vaccination status of the students and staff,” it said.

In a review meeting on Friday, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had directed officials be prepared to deal with a possible third wave of the coronavirus or any future health emergencies.

Atal Dulloo, additional chief secretary, health and medical education department had said J&K’s positivity rate had reduced to 0.3%.

“ Eighteen districts are in the green xone as per a new set indicators, with 99% of the population in the 45 and above age group now vaccinated with the first dose,” he said.

J&K’s active cases drop below 2K after almost 4 months

Jammu and Kashmir’s Covid recovery rate crossed 98% after 243 patients recovered on Sunday, which brought the active cases below 2,000 for the first time since March 28.

The UT reported one Covid-related death and 146 fresh infections. The Valley reported 88 cases and a fatality, while Jammu division saw 58 infections.

The overall number of people who had recovered reached 3,13,618, prompting the recovery rate to climb to 98%. On Saturday, the recovery rate had reached 98%.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,19,901 and the death-toll to 4,364.

Officials said 59,844 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours in the UT.

Officials said with 27 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 16 in Jammu, 15 in Pulwama and 14 each in Doda and Ganderbal.