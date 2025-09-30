Ahead of festive season: Punjab DGP chairs law and order review meet, steps up security measures

To ensure peace in the state during the upcoming festive season amid security threats, the Punjab Police have stepped up security measures in all districts, especially along the international border. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav addresses a press conference in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

This was disclosed by DGP Gaurav Yadav after chairing a comprehensive law and order review meeting with officers of the Commissionerate Police Amritsar and the Border Range, including Amritsar rural police, Batala police, Gurdaspur police, Pathankot police and Tarn Taran police.

He reviewed ongoing counter-terrorism strategies, dismantling of organised crime networks and emerging law & order challenges across the region. Special emphasis was laid on proactive policing and intelligence coordination ahead of the upcoming festive season. The meeting was attended by ADGP - AGTF, ADGP - Counter Intelligence, AIG, State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, CP Amritsar, DIG Border Range and SSPs of the districts concerned.

In the meeting, the officers shared updates on operational preparedness, joint action plans and community engagement measures. Yadav directed all field units to maintain a high state of vigilance, intensify visible policing and ensure seamless coordination to provide citizens with a safe and secure festive environment.

While addressing the press conference here, he said the Punjab Police have launched a dedicated toll-free helpline 1800-330-1100 for citizens to confidentially report organised crimes, including intimidation, extortion, and gangster-related activities. “This helpline, managed by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), provides citizens with a direct and confidential channel to report crimes,” he said.

The DGP assured citizens that the identity of callers would be kept secure and that immediate and coordinated action would be taken on the received reports. He added that the helpline would be monitored by the additional director general of police (ADGP), AGTF, Pramod Ban, to ensure effective and prompt response to every piece of information.

He added that for this festive season, 57 additional companies of BSF and paramilitary forces have been deployed.

He said that after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s intelligence agency has repeatedly tried to destabilise security in the state, but the Punjab Police, in coordination with the BSF, have foiled every attempt. Similarly, taking advantage of floods, attempts were made to smuggle narcotics as well as small arms into Punjab on a large scale, which Punjab Police successfully recovered from various places.

He informed that so far, with the help of the Anti-Gangster Task Force, 2,347 gangsters have been arrested, 886 criminal modules busted, and 1,968 weapons seized from different locations.

Speaking about the Punjab government’s war against drugs, Yadav said that during this campaign, the Punjab Police registered 20,469 FIRs, took action against 31,252 accused persons, and seized 1,350 kg heroin, 433 kg opium, 24,855 kg poppy husk, 498 kg cannabis, more than 3.6 million drug tablets/capsules/injections, and drug money worth ₹12.72 crore.

When asked about extortion calls, he appealed to the people of the state to openly come forward against such criminals so that they could be eliminated. He pointed out that in 90% of extortion cases, the calls are made by local criminals. He further said that with the help of cyber teams, each case is investigated thoroughly, and legal action is taken against every person involved—no matter where in the world they may be.