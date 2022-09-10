Ahead of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s rally, 8 Baramulla MC Councillors resign from Apni Party
Srinagar: Ahead of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s first Kashmir rally in north Kashmir’s town of Baramulla, eight councillors of the municipal council resigned from Apni Party today to join the veteran leader’s new party.
Azad will be holding his first rally in Kashmir on Sunday at Dak Bungalow. Former J&K CM supporters have made all the arrangements for the rally. Big hoardings have been placed at various places in the town, inviting people to the event.
Omar Kakroo, corporator and former president of the municipal council, Baramulla, resigned today from the Apni Party along with eight councillors. “Yes, we resigned from Apni Party, and now we all will be part of Azad’s new team. I think under Azad’s leadership we can contribute towards our people,” said Kakroo, who will be the face of Azad’s new party in this historical town.
Leaders close to Azad said that more leaders will be joining during the rally on Sunday. “Tomorrow, it’s going to be the first rally, but momentum has already begun, and many leaders will be joining Azad in the coming days,” said a senior leader, who is considered close to the veteran leader.
Sources said Azad was already in touch with many leaders who worked with him when he was the chief minister of the state, including some former legislators who are now in different political parties. Azad is trying to woo some of those leaders who have strong followings in their constituencies, especially in Kashmir.
Madrasa survey not targeted at anyone: Muslim minister in Uttar Pradesh
The lone Muslim face in the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Danish Azad Ansari, on Saturday said the madrasa survey by the Yogi government 2.0 would be a two-pronged exercise and it would not be targeted at anyone. Ansari's comment comes a day after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday became the latest opposition leader to hit out at the madrasa survey exercise that she claimed was aimed at terrorising Muslims.
3rd state yogasana championship kicks off in Chandigarh
The Yogasana State Association in collaboration with the Government College of Yoga Education and Health kicked off the two-day State Yogasana Sports Championship on Saturday. The chief guests were IAS officer Rupesh Kumar, association president Jagat Magotra, vice-president Meenakshi Thakur, general secretary Roshan Lal ,organisation secretary Jitender Singh, technical secretary Rohit, and treasurer Sudha Rana. Around 150 students will participate in the event The college also celebrated nutrition month.
Police busts Lashkar’s terror module, arrests 2 OGWs in Sopore
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday busted an over ground worker (OGW) module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arrested two persons from Sopore. According to Police, a joint naka (checkpoint) was established in coordination with Army and Central Reserve Police Force at Gousiabad Chowk Chinkipora in the jurisdiction of the Sopore police station. The duo were then apprehended by security forces. Police recovered two grenades from their possession.
55-year-old woman dies as old Peepal tree falls in heavy rain
Thane: A 55-year-old woman was killed after a 30-year-old Peepal tree came crashing down on a Ganesh pandal after heavy rain on Friday night in Thane. The victim, Rajashree Walavalkar was stuck beneath the huge tree for over 20 minutes before the rescuers were able to move the tree along with her 32-year-old son Pratik who suffered major injuries to his hip. Three more devotees suffered minor injuries in the tree fall incident.
Expedite municipal services project: Punjab chief secretary
Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Saturday stressed the need to expedite the work of the Punjab Municipal Services Impact Project. Scholarship for differently abled students Chandigarh Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday appealed to differently abled students of government schools to make maximum use of pre-matric, post-matric and top-class scholarships. Each award carries Rs 1 lakh and a citation.
