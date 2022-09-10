Ahead of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s rally, 8 Baramulla MC Councillors resign from Apni Party

{Ahead of Azad’s Kashmir rally}

Srinagar: Ahead of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s first Kashmir rally in north Kashmir’s town of Baramulla, eight councillors of the municipal council resigned from Apni Party today to join the veteran leader’s new party.

Azad will be holding his first rally in Kashmir on Sunday at Dak Bungalow. Former J&K CM supporters have made all the arrangements for the rally. Big hoardings have been placed at various places in the town, inviting people to the event.

Omar Kakroo, corporator and former president of the municipal council, Baramulla, resigned today from the Apni Party along with eight councillors. “Yes, we resigned from Apni Party, and now we all will be part of Azad’s new team. I think under Azad’s leadership we can contribute towards our people,” said Kakroo, who will be the face of Azad’s new party in this historical town.

Leaders close to Azad said that more leaders will be joining during the rally on Sunday. “Tomorrow, it’s going to be the first rally, but momentum has already begun, and many leaders will be joining Azad in the coming days,” said a senior leader, who is considered close to the veteran leader.

Sources said Azad was already in touch with many leaders who worked with him when he was the chief minister of the state, including some former legislators who are now in different political parties. Azad is trying to woo some of those leaders who have strong followings in their constituencies, especially in Kashmir.