Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ahead of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s rally, 8 Baramulla MC Councillors resign from Apni Party

Ahead of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s rally, 8 Baramulla MC Councillors resign from Apni Party

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 11:04 PM IST

{Ahead of Azad’s Kashmir rally} Srinagar: Ahead of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s first Kashmir rally in north Kashmir’s town of Baramulla, eight councillors of the municipal council resigned from Apni Party today to join the veteran leader’s new party

Former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad during a public rally at Chatroo in Kishtwar district on Saturday. (PTI)
Former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad during a public rally at Chatroo in Kishtwar district on Saturday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

{Ahead of Azad’s Kashmir rally}

Srinagar: Ahead of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s first Kashmir rally in north Kashmir’s town of Baramulla, eight councillors of the municipal council resigned from Apni Party today to join the veteran leader’s new party.

Azad will be holding his first rally in Kashmir on Sunday at Dak Bungalow. Former J&K CM supporters have made all the arrangements for the rally. Big hoardings have been placed at various places in the town, inviting people to the event.

Omar Kakroo, corporator and former president of the municipal council, Baramulla, resigned today from the Apni Party along with eight councillors. “Yes, we resigned from Apni Party, and now we all will be part of Azad’s new team. I think under Azad’s leadership we can contribute towards our people,” said Kakroo, who will be the face of Azad’s new party in this historical town.

Leaders close to Azad said that more leaders will be joining during the rally on Sunday. “Tomorrow, it’s going to be the first rally, but momentum has already begun, and many leaders will be joining Azad in the coming days,” said a senior leader, who is considered close to the veteran leader.

Sources said Azad was already in touch with many leaders who worked with him when he was the chief minister of the state, including some former legislators who are now in different political parties. Azad is trying to woo some of those leaders who have strong followings in their constituencies, especially in Kashmir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The BJP has rolled out a campaign to connect with madrasa owners in Uttar Pradesh. Madrasa owners in Bijnor were contacted by Javed Malik (in pink jacket), the party’s west U.P. region head. (SOURCED)

    Madrasa survey not targeted at anyone: Muslim minister in Uttar Pradesh

    The lone Muslim face in the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Danish Azad Ansari, on Saturday said the madrasa survey by the Yogi government 2.0 would be a two-pronged exercise and it would not be targeted at anyone. Ansari's comment comes a day after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday became the latest opposition leader to hit out at the madrasa survey exercise that she claimed was aimed at terrorising Muslims.

  • The Yogasana State Association in collaboration with the Government College of Yoga Education and Health kicked off the two-day State Yogasana Sports Championship. (HT PHOTO)

    3rd state yogasana championship kicks off in Chandigarh

    The Yogasana State Association in collaboration with the Government College of Yoga Education and Health kicked off the two-day State Yogasana Sports Championship on Saturday. The chief guests were IAS officer Rupesh Kumar, association president Jagat Magotra, vice-president Meenakshi Thakur, general secretary Roshan Lal ,organisation secretary Jitender Singh, technical secretary Rohit, and treasurer Sudha Rana. Around 150 students will participate in the event The college also celebrated nutrition month.

  • Jammu and Kashmir Police busted an over-ground worker (OGW) module by arresting four associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and recovered arms and ammunition from them in Sopore in Baramulla on Friday. (ANI)

    Police busts Lashkar’s terror module, arrests 2 OGWs in Sopore

    Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday busted an over ground worker (OGW) module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arrested two persons from Sopore. According to Police, a joint naka (checkpoint) was established in coordination with Army and Central Reserve Police Force at Gousiabad Chowk Chinkipora in the jurisdiction of the Sopore police station. The duo were then apprehended by security forces. Police recovered two grenades from their possession.

  • Rajshree Walawalkar, 55, who died and four others injured after a Peepal tree collapsed on a Kolbad Mitra Mandal's Ganpati pandal on Friday night due to heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, at Kolbad, in Thane, Mumbai, India, on Saturday. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

    55-year-old woman dies as old Peepal tree falls in heavy rain

    Thane: A 55-year-old woman was killed after a 30-year-old Peepal tree came crashing down on a Ganesh pandal after heavy rain on Friday night in Thane. The victim, Rajashree Walavalkar was stuck beneath the huge tree for over 20 minutes before the rescuers were able to move the tree along with her 32-year-old son Pratik who suffered major injuries to his hip. Three more devotees suffered minor injuries in the tree fall incident.

  • Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Saturday stressed the need to expedite the work of the Punjab Municipal Services Impact Project. (Image for representational purpose)

    Expedite municipal services project: Punjab chief secretary

    Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Saturday stressed the need to expedite the work of the Punjab Municipal Services Impact Project. Scholarship for differently abled students Chandigarh Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday appealed to differently abled students of government schools to make maximum use of pre-matric, post-matric and top-class scholarships. Each award carries Rs 1 lakh and a citation.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out