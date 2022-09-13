Ahead of HP polls, BJP launches website to seek suggestions for its manifesto

SHIMLA: With its two main political rivals Congress and Aam Admi Party (AAP) giving guarantees to allure the electorate, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a website inviting feedback from the people on the issues that should be incorporated into its manifesto for the 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls.

But the ruling party remained non-committal on the demand for the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS).

BJP on Monday formed 21 sub-committees for preparing the vision document committee with Rajya Sabha member and former Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) vice-chancellor Sikander Kumar as its head.

“Before the 2017 elections, the BJP had released the vision paper. Then the people of the state had supported us by expressing their faith in the party and formed the BJP government with a huge majority,” said state party chief Suresh Kashyap after the launch of the web portal in the party office, Deep Kamal, here today.

Party claims that about 20 lakh people of the state have benefitted from the centrally sponsored schemes. It would seek feedback from at least 50,000 people. Last time we incorporated suggestions from 7,000 people; this time we aim to get suggestions from 50,000,” he said, adding that CM Jai Ram Thakur’s government had adopted the vision document as the government’s policy document.

“The process of public service, which started with the formation of the government on December 27, 2017, was continuing. The BJP government has started many new schemes, which are benefiting lakhs of people,” Kashyap claimed.

“We have tried to exceed what we promised in the Golden Vision document in 2017 and have implemented various schemes with huge success. Our government changed many customs in the last five and a half years and started many social welfare rituals,” he said adding that the welfare schemes were executed even after the pandemic induced economic recession in the country.

For the first time in Himachal Pradesh, free treatment, free tests, 125 units of free electricity, and free water in rural areas, started many new practices of women empowerment.

“A web portal (Bjphpsankalpatra2022.org) and WhatsApp number (+91123456789) have been launched to receive these suggestions,” Kashyap said.

Nadda’s visit from Sept 18

The party president also announced details of the forthcoming visit of the national BJP chief Jagat Parkash Nadda, who would arrive in Shimla on September 18, and visit Hamirpur, Mandi and Kangra.

Nadda, during his visit to four parliamentary segments, will meet the local body’s members, elected representatives, mayor, deputy mayors, pradhans and zila parishad members.

Prime minister Narendra Modi will visit Mandi on September 24 and address a Yuva Morcha rally at Paddal Maidan.

