Ahead of I-Day, police mount vigil along Indo-Pak border in Punjab

In view of the upcoming Independence Day, police have increased vigil in areas near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, especially those falling in Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts.

In Tarn Taran district, which shares 103-km-long border with the neighbouring country, a massive combing operation is being carried out in the fields situated along the barbed fence. Some farmers, who own agriculture land between the barbed fence and the zero line, are also on the radar of the police.

Besides increasing presence at the checkpoints in areas situated near the border, the police are also monitoring the movement of suspicious people closely. Officials believe that drugs and arms smugglers across the border increase their activities ahead of the Independence Day or Republic Day.

Just a fortnight ahead of the Independence Day in 2015, three gunmen dressed in army uniform opened fire at a bus and then attacked the Dina Nagar police station in Gurdaspur. Similarly, the Pathankot Air Force station was attacked by a group of heavily armed terrorists ahead of the Republic Day in 2016.

“We have made formed several teams for conducting search in the fields situated along the fence. We have inputs that the anti-India elements may send arms or drug consignments ahead of August 15,” said Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale.

Another police official said, “We are also keeping a strict watch on some farmers whose record is dubious. We have also asked the BSF not to allow these farmers to cross the fence. We are also watching the labourers who go to the fields across the fence.”

Nimbale said, “We have set up 24 checkpoints in every area leading to the border in the district. We are also taking pictures of all suspicious people and their identity proofs. We have deployed rapid response teams and commandos to deal with any untoward incident.”

In Amritsar district, checkpoints along the border have been strengthened. Attari deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurpartap Singh Sahota said, “We are keeping a round-the-clock vigil near the border with a focus on suspicious people roaming in the area.”

In Pathankot too, search operation is being carried out at public places and sensitive points along the border.

On the intervening night of July 30 and 31, the Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down two suspected intruders who entered the Indian territory from Pakistan near Khalra village of Bhikhiwind sub-division in Tarn Taran. Similarly, on July 19, the Amritsar police had seized 8 pistols and 270 rounds from a field near Khalra village along the barbed fence.